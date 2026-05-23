Schools Reopening May Be Delayed if Heatwave Persists: Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Bhoyar

Nagpur: With Vidarbha continuing to face intense heatwave conditions, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar has indicated that the reopening of schools may be postponed if extreme temperatures continue beyond June 15.

Speaking to the media, Bhoyar said the state government is closely monitoring the weather situation and student safety remains the top priority. “If the heatwave conditions persist even after June 15, the government will consider extending the school vacation period in the interest of students’ health and safety,” he said.

He further informed that Nagpur University examinations will now be conducted in morning sessions to reduce students’ exposure to extreme heat. The number of examination centres is also expected to be increased to ease inconvenience for students.

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Government Preparing Law for Pre-Primary School Registration

Bhoyar stated that the Maharashtra government is preparing legislation to make registration of pre-primary schools mandatory. According to him, the draft proposal has already been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval. The government aims to introduce the “Pre-Primary School Registration Act” during the upcoming legislative session.

Minister Responds to Fuel Price Hike

On the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices, the minister said the decisions are being influenced by global economic conditions. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation, Bhoyar said citizens are also cooperating in saving fuel and expressed hope that the situation would improve soon.

Private Coaching Institutes May Face Regulations

The minister acknowledged growing public demand for stricter regulation of private coaching classes. He said the government is studying regulatory models adopted in other states and may introduce a framework for private coaching institutes in Maharashtra as well.

Concern Over Crime and Drug Abuse in Nagpur

Addressing concerns over rising crime in Nagpur, Bhoyar said police authorities are taking all necessary measures and action has been initiated in cases reported across the city. He added that future planning is underway to prevent such incidents more effectively.

He also expressed concern over increasing drug abuse among youth, calling it a global issue. Bhoyar said Maharashtra has already formed a Narcotics Task Force and efforts are being made to strengthen it further to crack down on drug-related crimes.

Statement on TCS Case and ED Investigation

Speaking on the TCS-related case, Bhoyar said action has already been taken against those found guilty, while the investigation is still ongoing. He warned that anyone found involved in the matter would face strict action.

Regarding the Ashok Kharat case, the minister said several new details are emerging and, considering the sensitivity of the issue, the Chief Minister has ordered the formation of an SIT headed by a woman police officer.

Heatwave Affecting Wildlife Too

Commenting on tiger attacks reported from Chandrapur, Bhoyar said the severe heatwave in Vidarbha may be causing water shortages for wildlife. He said the Forest Department has been instructed to create water bodies and ensure adequate water arrangements in wildlife sanctuaries and forest areas.

Strict Action Against Fuel Black Marketing

The minister also warned against black marketing of petrol and diesel. Referring to a recent incident in Hinganghat taluka of Wardha district, he said authorities seized a fuel tanker after allegations surfaced that petrol was being diverted instead of being supplied to farmers at a petrol pump. Strict action will be taken against all those involved, he said.

Political Remarks

On seat-sharing discussions for the Legislative Council elections, Bhoyar said the final decision would be taken collectively by senior leaders of the ruling alliance. He also remarked that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reduced helicopter travel as part of efforts to conserve fuel.

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