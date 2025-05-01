Schools in Maharashtra to Reopen on June 23

Advertisement



Nagpur: The State School Education Department has announced that schools in Maharashtra will reopen from June 16, 2025. However, due to high summer temperatures in Vidarbha, schools in this region will reopen a week later, on June 23, 2025.

From June 23 to June 28, school hours will be from 7:00 am to 11:45 am to protect students from the extreme heat. Regular school timings will resume from June 30, 2025, according to a press release by the School Education Directorate (Secondary and Higher Secondary).

Summer vacation for all primary, secondary, and higher secondary students of Maharashtra State Board will run from May 2 to June 15, 2025. This year, the Education Department has introduced a more structured vacation with learning activities planned for students.

The circular, issued by Sharad Gosavi (Director, Primary Education) and Dr. Shriram Panzade (Director, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education), also states that schools are required to conduct sessions via the “NIPUN Maharashtra” app, available both online and offline.

