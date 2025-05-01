New RBI ATM transaction rules from May 1, 2025

Advertisement



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a revised framework for ATM transaction charges across the country. The new charges will come into effect from May 1, 2025. The new guidelines focus on updating free transaction limits, revising charges for exceeding those limits, and modifying the structure of interchange fees. The move is part of RBI’s ongoing efforts to ensure transparency in customer charges while offering operational flexibility to ATM networks.

Banks such as HDFC Bank, PNB, Kotak Mahindra etc. have already informed their customers regarding the revised charges for exceeding free ATM transaction limits.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Free ATM Transaction Limits from May 1, 2025 The RBI has clarified the number of free ATM transactions that customers can avail each month, distinguishing between own bank ATMs and those operated by other banks.

In metro cities, customers can avail three free transactions per month. In non-metro areas, the limit is set at five free transactions per month. These limits apply collectively to both financial and non-financial transactions. Revised charges for exceeding free limits from May 1, 2025 If customers exceed their monthly free transaction limits, banks are permitted to charge a maximum of Rs 23 per transaction. This cap applies to both financial and non-financial transactions.

In addition, applicable taxes will be charged separately. These revised fees are applicable not only to traditional ATM transactions but also to transactions carried out at Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs)—excluding cash deposit transactions. HDFC Bank ATM charges from May 1, 2025 According to the HDFC Bank website, “With effect from 1st May 2025, ATM transaction charge rate beyond free limit of Rs. 21 + taxes would be revised to Rs. 23 + taxes, wherever applicable.” For transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs, only Cash withdrawal transactions will be considered for charging.

Non-Financial Transactions (Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement & PIN Change) will be free. For transactions at Non HDFC Bank ATMs, transactions considered for charging will include both Financial (Cash Withdrawal) and Non-Financial Transactions (Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement & PIN Change). PNB ATM charges from May 1, 2025 According to the PNB website, “It is to inform that the customer charges for over and above free transactions on other Banks’ ATMs are revised as Rs.23/- per financial transaction and Rs. 11/- per non-financial transaction (excluding GST) w.e.f. 09.05.2025.” IndusInd Bank ATM charges from May 1, 2025 According to the IndusInd website, “All the Savings/Salary/NR/Current Account customers will be charged INR 23 per transaction for ATM Cash withdrawal made at Non-IndusInd Bank ATMs, beyond free limits, effective 1st May 2025.” What customers should keep in mind With the revised ATM transaction rules taking effect from May 1, 2025, customers are encouraged to: Track their ATM usage, especially while using other bank ATMs in metro areas. Be mindful of the Rs 23 cap on charges for excess transactions. Understand that the new guidelines also apply to CRMs, except when depositing cash.

Advertisement