CBSE 10th Result 2025: Expected Between May 1 and May 10

New Delhi: The wait is almost over for lakhs of students across India as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prepares to announce the Class 10 board examination results for 2025. According to information based on past trends and updates from the ongoing evaluation process, the CBSE 10th result is likely to be declared between May 1 and May 10, 2025.

Although the board has not officially confirmed a specific date, sources suggest that May 2 could be a potential announcement day. However, officials have advised students and parents to rely solely on official CBSE websites and verified sources for the most accurate and timely updates.

Students are encouraged to keep their roll numbers and admit cards handy, as these will be required to check the results once they are declared.

