School van, Aapli Bus collide at Nagpur’s Panchsheel Chowk; many students hurt

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Nagpur: Three to four school students sustained injuries after a school van collided with a Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)-operated ‘Aapli Bus’ at the busy Panchsheel Chowk on Friday morning, triggering panic among commuters and passers-by.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred between 7 am and 7.15 am when the school van was travelling from Patrakar Bhavan towards Canal Road. As the vehicle reached Panchsheel Chowk, it was allegedly hit from the side by an Aapli Bus, resulting in a powerful collision.

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The impact severely damaged one side of the school van. Due to the force of the collision, several students inside the vehicle were thrown from their seats, leaving three to four children with injuries.

Local residents and bystanders immediately rushed to the spot and assisted in rescuing the children from the damaged vehicle. The injured students were shifted to a nearby private hospital, where they received primary medical treatment.

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Hospital sources said the students suffered minor injuries, and no serious casualties have been reported.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic at the busy intersection as damaged vehicles remained on the road. Police personnel reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation.

Officials are examining the circumstances leading to the collision, including whether either of the vehicles violated traffic rules or was being driven negligently. Statements of the drivers and eyewitnesses are also expected to be recorded as part of the investigation.

Police said the exact cause of the accident will be established after completion of the inquiry. Further investigation is underway.

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