Wife arrested for man’s murder in Nagpur; hired killers after repeated domestic feuds

Police say woman had earlier threatened to kill her husband before conspiring with accomplices to execute the murder

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Nagpur: In a major breakthrough in the murder of a 45-year-old man in Bhandewadi, the Nagpur Crime Branch has arrested the victim’s wife and one of her alleged accomplices for conspiring to kill him. Police claim the woman had earlier threatened to murder her husband following frequent domestic disputes and later executed the plan with the help of associates.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manisha Ganesh Borkar alias Manisha Shantaram Pardhi (37) and Abhijeet Purushottam Sakhare (29). Police are searching for another accused, Rohit Borkar, while a juvenile allegedly involved in the crime has also been identified and is being dealt with under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

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According to police, the deceased, Ganesh alias Gurudev Pritamlal Borkar (45), was a resident of Hanuman Nagar near the railway station in Bhandewadi. His mother, Sushila Pritamlal Borkar (62), lodged the complaint following the murder.

Investigators said Ganesh had married Manisha around 14 years ago, and he was her second husband. The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels over domestic issues. Unable to cope with the constant disputes, Manisha had left the matrimonial home and was living separately with her children at Shyamnagar in Pardi.

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During one of their earlier altercations, Manisha allegedly threatened her husband, saying, “If anyone kills you, it will be me. Just wait and see,” police said, citing the complainant’s statement.

According to the complaint, on July 2, between 8.15 pm and 8.20 pm, Ganesh was returning home from a tea stall near the railway station within the jurisdiction of Bhandewadi Police Station. As he reached near Chakole’s house in Hanuman Nagar, two unidentified assailants allegedly intercepted him and attacked him repeatedly with sharp-edged weapons with the intention of killing him. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Based on the complaint, Bhandewadi police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

During the parallel investigation, officers of Crime Branch Unit V carried out technical surveillance and gathered intelligence inputs. Investigators also relied on the complainant’s statement regarding the threats allegedly issued by the victim’s wife and other preliminary evidence collected during the probe.

Acting on these leads, the Crime Branch detained Manisha and Abhijeet Sakhare for questioning. During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to hatching the conspiracy along with absconding accused Rohit Borkar, a resident of Kandri in Kanhan, and a juvenile. Police alleged that the four acted in concert to eliminate Ganesh.

Following the confession, Manisha and Abhijeet were formally arrested and later handed over to Bhandewadi Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Police have launched a search to trace the absconding accused, Rohit Borkar, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, motive and the role played by each accused in the conspiracy and execution of the murder.

Woman stabbed to death; police suspect estranged second husband

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered on the Ghorpad–Shirpur Road under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station on Thursday evening, with police suspecting the involvement of her estranged second husband, who had allegedly been harassing and threatening her for several months.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashree Vinod Rajak (35), a resident of Gada in Kamptee. The complaint in the case was lodged by her elder sister, Sarita Ashok Khurpadi (37), a resident of Ajni Gada in Kamptee.

According to police, Bhagyashree had married Vinod Rajak in a love marriage in 2010. However, the marriage turned turbulent as Vinod, who was allegedly addicted to alcohol, frequently suspected her character and subjected her to repeated harassment and quarrels. Unable to bear the abuse, Bhagyashree left her husband and returned to her parental home.

In 2023, she solemnised a second marriage with Rajendra Natthuji Kotrange (45), a resident of Nandgaon in Parseoni taluka, at a temple. Police said the second marriage also became abusive, with Rajendra allegedly assaulting and harassing her. She eventually left him as well and began living with her sister at Gada, Kamptee, while taking up private employment.

Despite the separation, Rajendra allegedly continued to harass Bhagyashree by repeatedly visiting her workplace and parental home, pressuring her to return and live with him.

Police said the dispute was taken before the village Sarpanch and Police Patil of Gada for mediation. During the proceedings, Bhagyashree allegedly snatched the keys of a motorcycle being used by Rajendra after claiming that she had been paying its monthly instalments. Enraged by the incident, Rajendra allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.

On July 2, Bhagyashree left home for work as usual. At around 5.40 pm, she spoke to her daughter over the phone. However, when she failed to return home at her usual time, her sister began searching for her.

While searching along the Ghorpad–Shirpur Road, Sarita found Bhagyashree lying in a pool of blood. She had sustained multiple injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon and was declared dead.

Based on the complaint, New Kamptee Police Station registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

Police have launched a search for the suspect, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact motive and circumstances leading to the murder.

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