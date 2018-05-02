Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 5th, 2019

School-bound boy goes missing in Ambazari

Nagpur: A 14-year old school-bound boy went missing and may have been kidnapped by unidentified person in Ambazari police jurisdiction on Friday.

The complainant, Suryamani Shyamlal Mishra (47), resident of Plot No. 136, Bajiprabhu Nagar, told Ambazari police that his 14-year old son Prince went to school as usual at 9.30 am on Friday.

However, he did not return home even after school was over. Panicky Suryamani searched Prince frantically at all possible places but in vain.

Ambazari API Kapoor, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor girl or boy goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace Prince.

