Published On : Sat, Oct 5th, 2019

OCHRIians enlighten Seoni medical community

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute(OCHRI), a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited(RNHPL) has the privilege of ensuring maximum number of specialists and super specialists under one roof in a private health care Institution of Central India outside any medical colleges. ISO & NABH fully accredited OCHRI is endorsed as the brand ambassador of central Indian health care sector. As a Corporate Social Responsibility, OCHRI regularly organizes CME’s in central India to share knowledge and expertise under the name of “Siddhi” for the benefit of medical brethren of the region.

Recently a CME was convened by Team OCHRI under aegis of Indian Medical Association- Seoni on 21st September 2019 in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. Scientific Approach to Backache was explained by Dr. Sandeep Wagh- Orthopedician while Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy & its management was explained by Dr. Chaitanya Deshmukh- Urologist. Recent Advances in Cardiological management was elaborated by Dr. Pankaj Raut- Cardiologist and Benefits of Interventional Radiology was highlighted by Dr. Manish Agarwal- Interventional Radiologist.

Dr. Anup Marar-OCHRI Director stated that OCHRI believes in the principle that “in vain have you acquired knowledge if you have not imparted it to others.” Accordingly, OCHRIians as a part of their Siddhhi mission conscientiously share knowledge with doctors serving in peripheries.

Dr. Vidya Nair- RNHPL Director stated that in today’s scenario; teamwork in healthcare is vitally important to patient treatment, care and safety. Specialists and Patients both benefit when varied opinions of colleagues are available under one roof as at OCHRI.

At the outset, Seoni, IMA- President Dr. Sunil Agarwal welcomed all speaker and thanked TEAM OCHRI for this academic undertaking organized for the benefit of Seoni Doctors. Dr. Noorul Ameen-OCHRI Medical Superintendent introduced OCHRIians and conducted the proceedings. Large numbers of Doctors from in and around Seoni attended this CME. Shri. Rajan Thakur and Shri. Rama under guidance of Shri. Sunil Sure worked hard for the success of this venture at Seoni.

