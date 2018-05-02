Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis poorer than Aditya Thackeray, say affidavits

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filed nominations for the October 21 Assembly polls on Friday, the last day to submit the papers. Devendra Fadnavis, the first BJP chief minister of the state, filed his papers from the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency.

Maharashtra chief minister has, in his affidavits, said that his net worth is close to Rs five crore (including immovable assets worth Rs 3.78 crore, investment in shares worth Rs 1.66 crore, Rs 8.29 lakh bank deposits).

According to the affidavits submitted by him, Devendra Fadnavis is poorer than Shiv Sena youth president and party’s Worli seat candidate Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray is worth a little over Rs 16 crore, according to an affidavit submitted by him. Aaditya Thackeray has movable assets worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crore.

No FIR has been registered against Devendra Fadnavis. However, there are four private complaints against him. The Maharashtra chief minister has mentioned four private complaints out of which three have been filed by Satish Uke, who had also approached to the Supreme Court against him.

CM Devendra Fadnavis minister has mentioned a case against him under the public representation act after the Supreme Court allowed to conduct a trial against him in district court followed by Uke’s complaint.

Devendra Fadnavis’ immovable assets (worth Rs 3.78 crore) has risen from Rs 1.81 crore in 2014. Fadnavis’ office has claimed that the rise is natural because of the hike in real estate prices.

Similarly, his wife Amruta Fadnavis’s immovable asset is Rs 99.3 lakh. It has risen from Rs 42.60 lakh in 2014. In 2014, CM Devendra Fadnavis had Rs 50,000 in cash whereas, in 2019, he has Rs 17,500 in cash.

The Maharashtra chief minister’s bank deposits have risen from Rs 1.19 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh. On the other hand, Amruta Fadnavis has Rs 12,500 in cash and Rs 3.37 lakh as bank deposits.

Devendra Fadnavis has made better investments in shares. His investments in shares were worth Rs 1.66 crore in 2014 and that has gone up to Rs 2.33 crore.

