Scented Gutkha, machinery worth Rs 5.50 lakh seized in MIDC

Nagpur: Continuing the stern action of Nagpur Police against spurious gutka and pan masala, MIDC Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani on Tuesday seized Scented Gutka and machinery worth Rs 5,50,000.

Cops have rounded up a father-son duo identified as Rahul Anil Jaiswal (30) and Anil Shatrugan Jaiswal, residents of Ghadge Nagar, Hingna Road in this connection.

According to sources, a squad of MIDC cops received secret information regarding the stock of Scented Tobacco and Pan Masala. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of MIDC cops led by DCP Matani conducted the raid and found spurious materials and machinery worth Rs 5.50 lakh.

Cops have booked the accused duo under Sections 328, 188, 272, 273, 179 of the IPC read with Sections 26, 26, 2 (4), 59 of Food Safety and Standards Act.