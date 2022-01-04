Indian Army unfurls national flag in Galwan valley on New Year

Indian Army unfurled the Tricolour in the Galwan valley, Ladakh on the occasion of New Year.

As per sources in the security establishment, the Indian Army personnel had hoisted the National flag in Galwan on New Year’s eve. The move comes amid reports in a section of media that claimed that Chinese soldiers had displayed their flag in the region a few days ago.

Earlier, the media reported that the Chinese government had sought to “rename” 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in its map two days ahead of implementing new border law.

The Indian Government on last Thursday said that it has seen reports of China attempting to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh “in its own language” and asserted that the border state has been and will always be an integral part of India and “assigning invented names does not alter this fact”.