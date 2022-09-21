Is i5 Processor Good for Laptops?

Advertisement

If you have been planning to get a new laptop for some time but are worried about what kind of processor you should be going for, we can say that the Intel i5 processors, especially the 11th gen ones, are a good place to start. If you are on a budget lower than ₹70,000, then your best option would be to either go with an AMD Ryzen 5 or an Intel i5 11th-gen processor for your new laptop. There are many different types of processors now to choose from when you are buying a laptop, but Intel and Ryzen processors are still ahead of the rest of the competition when it comes to performance and longevity.

If you are looking for a budget laptop with a good processor which can be up for some serious gaming as well, then the i5 processor is the way to go. Learn more about the processor, and the laptops that feature it, in the article.

Choosing i5

Intel chipsets have always held up pretty well in terms of performance. But as time passes by, people are in need of more efficiency. When it comes to speed and competence, the Intel i5 11th Gen processors are a good place to start with laptops. The 11th gen chipsets of intel have improved the i5 laptop performance by a lot. Whether you use your laptop for working, gaming or studying, the i5 chipset holds up pretty well against its competition. The i7 and i9 chipsets are more powerful but they are costlier and consume more power. The i3 processor is good if you need a really budget laptop but it can also slow down your laptop. The i5 is a nice middle ground as you can do intensive gaming on your i5 laptop or even image and video editing, as per your necessities. The 11th gen chipsets, especially the Core i5-1135G7 are the best option for high-end performance on a budget laptop.

If you are in need of an upgrade from your old laptop, or buying your first laptop, and have a budget of about ₹70,000, then going with an i5 laptop will be the best option for you. We are going to provide you with a list of some of the best i5 laptops in the Indian market.

1. Lenovo Ideapad Slim

You can never really go wrong with a Lenovo laptop, especially one with such a powerful chipset like this. With the price tag of ₹69,990, the laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and a Windows 10 Home operating system. The 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD are the cherry on top of this Lenovo i5 laptop.

2. Asus Vivobook 15

Asus is also a big name when it comes to laptops in India. This Asus i5 Laptop not only features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor but also comes with a more budget-friendly price tag of ₹55,990. Vivobook is a pretty popular laptop series with powerful processor. The i5 laptop also comes with 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage and features a Windows 10 Home operating system.

3. Dell Inspiron 3511

The Dell Inspiron series has made quite a name for itself in the Indian laptop market. The 3511 model is a budget-friendly option for anyone who wants to start off their journey with a reliable i5 laptop. The model features an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor along with the latest Windows 11 operating system. It comes with 8 GB Ram and 256 GB SSD storage. You can get this laptop at a price of ₹45,203.

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 8 GB RAM/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 10 Home/ 15.6inch Laptop (Shadow Black, 82K100MVIN)

Intel Core i5 Laptops can also support intense gaming and the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an example of that. The Lenovo i5 laptop boasts an Intel Core i5-11300H processor and a Windows 10 Home operating system. The gaming laptop also comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space. You can get this model at the price of ₹68,990.

Conclusion

You can choose a good budget laptop based on the other features as well. But be sure to look for 11th Gen processors as they are the fastest and most reliable. There are many laptops that share the same features so it is best to choose the one that you think suits your needs the most.

