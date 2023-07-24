SC to hear Gyanvapi plea at 2 pm, stops ASI work

The Supreme Court ordered on Friday that no invasive work would be undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple and agreed to hear a plea moved by the mosque committee during the day.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared in the court on behalf of the mosque committee, that the matter be heard urgently.

Advertisement

The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Uttar Pradesh government, to inform the ASI team that there should not be any “invasive work” or excavation at the site.

“We will hear it (the plea) at 2 pm,” the bench said.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement