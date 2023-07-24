NMC pays rich tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrasekhar Azad

Nagpur: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter and patriot Bal Gangadhar Tilak and great revolutionary Chandrasekhar Azad, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) paid rich tributes to them at the Municipal Corporation Headquarters.

The statues of Lokmanya Tilak at Mahal and Chandshekhar Azad at Azamshah Chowk were garlanded by Muncipal Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar, Subhash Upase, Assistant Education Officer, Manisha Lanjewar, Public Relations Officer Manish Soni, Amol Cheche, Shailesh Jambhulkar and others.

