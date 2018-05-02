Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Mar 24th, 2021
    SC tells Param Bir to move HC for Deshmukh probe

    The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain the plea of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and asked him to approach the high court.

    Following this, Param Bir Singh has withdrawn his plea from Supreme Court and said he will approach the Bombay high court.

    “Liberty to approach the high court granted,” the Supreme Court says in its order.

