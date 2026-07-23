Published On : Thu, Jul 23rd, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

SC sets aside bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi

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The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in 2025.

The top court allowed a plea filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail granted to Sonam.

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A bench of justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale granted three weeks to Sonam to surrender before police.

The apex court said in the event of trial not proceeding and concluding within six months, Sonam is at liberty to file a fresh bail application.

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The accused, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June last year in connection with the killing of her businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya’s Sohra area on May 23 last year.

Subsequently, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, 2025.

The police has alleged that Sonam conspired with hired assailants to kill her husband for financial gains.

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