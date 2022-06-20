SC refuses to release Malik, Deshmukh from jail for voting In MLC polls

Advertisement

Nagpur/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to allow the temporary release of Maharashtra MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh from the prison for casting vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, which is going on Monday.

A vacation bench comprising Justices CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia refused to grant interim relief in the Special Leave Petition filed by the legislators against the order passed by the Bombay High Court on June 17 refusing to grant them temporary release for casting vote in MLC polls.

However, the bench agreed to examine the issue relating to the interpretation of Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act 1951, which bars a prisoner from voting.

Voting for elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) began in the State Legislature complex on Monday morning. The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 seats, with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — fielding two candidates each. The Opposition BJP in the State has nominated five candidates.

NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who are currently in jail, had sought permission from the Supreme Court to cast their votes.

