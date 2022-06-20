Free Yoga Therapy Camp by G Kumar Arogyadham on June 21

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Jaripatka-based G Kumar Arogyadham has organised a free Yoga Therapy Camp to mark International Yoga Day on June 21 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Dr Mamtani said that Yoga plays a vital role in treatment of various diseases along with medicines and Panchkarma. Experience has shown that Yoga is a boon for treatment of diabetes and Vaat Rog. Keeping in mind this fact, a Yogasan Camp has been organised .

According to G Kumar Arogyadham Director Dr G M Mamtani and Dr Anju Mamtani, free Yoga Therapy will be rendered to the patients having rheumatism, paralysis, Sciatica, muscle pain, Parkinson’s disease, osteoarthritis, knee pain, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, hyper cholesterol, migraine, sinusitis, asthma, thyroid ailments, acidity, constipation, stomach ailments, obesity, spondylitis, slip disc, and other chronic diseases.

Those coming to the Yoga Therapy Camp will also be given immunity kadha free to deal with Corona. Similarly, Ayurvedic medicines, pathology tests, physiotherapy and Panchkarma treatment will be provided at minimum rates.

Those interested can contact G Kumar Arogyadham on phone numbers 0712-2646600, 2647600, 2534415 for free registration.

