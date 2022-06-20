Now, NMC to deploy robots for cleaning manholes in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Robots will now be deployed to clean manholes in Nagpur city. Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation (NSSCDCL) has decided to purchase the robots. The Board of Directors also approved the proposal. This will be a great relief to the city’s sanitation workers.

Earlier, sanitation workers have to enter the manholes for cleaning and maintenance. Now Smart City has taken steps to bring more safety in the maintenance of manholes in the city using advanced technology. The decision was taken at a recent meeting of Smart City’s Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by the Mentor and Chairman of Smart City, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee online from Mumbai.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B, Board members Aniruddha Shenwai, Ashish Mukim, Nagpur Smart City Chief Executive Officer Chinmay Gotmare, Company Secretary Bhanupriya Thakur and Chief Finance Officer Neha Jha were present. Currently, manual scavenging is banned as per the Central Government order.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has 10 jetting machines and 4 suction machines to clean sewage chambers on wider roads. But on narrow roads, it can be difficult to do. The robotic cleaning system is going to help to solve this problem. The IoT-based scavenging robot will help clean sewage chambers, even on small streets or alleys, said CEO Chinmay Gotmare.

Moreover, there was a proposal for setting up of a STP plant of 20 MLD capacity at Pohra river in Narsala for treating waste water that would help clean Pohra river. The Board of Directors has now approved the project, said Gotmare.

