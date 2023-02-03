Has land mafia taken over MIHAN project?

Nagpur: The various industry owners at MIHAN-SEZ terribly upset by the shabby affairs of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) in providing rightful facilities to them including basic amenities, voiced their concerns to Development Commissioner of MIHAN-SEZ Dr V Sraman during a meeting held recently. They raised the question that officers come and listen to us and leave for Mumbai and do nothing. Investors have also alleged that land mafias have taken over the MIHAN project, according to media reports

The meeting was held at the office of Development Commissioner which was also attended by members of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of MIHAN-SEZ and a representative from the developer of MADC. In the meeting, the industry owners blamed the developer for the tardy progress in starting their units. It was said in the meeting that the industry owners have been given various promises for the past three years, but the MADC officials are not doing anything to resolve the problems.

The members of BAC appealed to MADC to take steps towards an early solution to the problems. Problems like toilets, water, canteen in W building are getting monstrous, but even these problems have not been resolved for three years. It also raises the question of how they can trust local authorities if they can’t do this. Land mafia is working in MIHAN, they alleged.

The reports said that the companies functioning in MIHAN are fed up with affairs of the authorities. Nobody listens to them. Nobody sits in Nagpur Office and the files sent to Mumbai gather dust. Files remain stuck for years, people get upset and shift their units somewhere else. On one hand the companies are demanding expansion of facilities and on the other hand, the pathetic MADC officials are making things more complicated. Those coming to the companies are facing buffalo-cows every morning and evening, due to which serious accidents are happening many times.

Small officials cannot curb such land mafias. The investors also alleged that plot holders are being harassed to sell the land and leave. In the meeting Development Commissioner V. Shraman, MADC’s Chandrasekhar Gupta, Yogesh Dharkar, Devendra Parekh, Navin Malewar, Girish Deodhar were present.

Investors expressed the possibility that the problems will be complicated instead of solving them through the local authorities of MADC. Consequently, MADC Chairman and Vice Chairman as well as Managing Director should come forward and give confidence to the investors.

All the investors should have a meeting to solve the problem, but it seems that they are not willing to meet the investors. This is why MIHAN’s progress has been hampered. That is why the plot holders have started selling the land and leaving. However, due to this, MIHAN’s image is getting tarnished.

The dream of ‘Mihan se Mahaan’ is getting shattered due to the lackadaisical attitude of retired officials. The ambitious Mihan project in Nagpur is bereft of a number of facilities. Though the companies submit their complaints in the Coordination Committee, the complaints are rarely addressed.

No bus, auto service:

Thousands of youths have been working in Mihan but there is no public transport system for their convenience. The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari always talks about the facility of a good public transport system but in the case of Mihan, it is not being made a reality. Due to the absence of a public transport system, thousands of Mihan workers face hardships.

Many workers, who work in small cubicles in the W Building, want some time to spend leisurely. But there is no such place. There is no proper place even for enjoying snacks. They sit below the building or at open land for eating their tiffin. In view of the situation, the office of Development Commissioner is in favour of a mobile van restaurant. But with no cooperation, the problem is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day and the sufferers are thousands of workers.

Irregularities:

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company has been issued a strongly-worded letter pointing out a number of irregularities in Mihan-Special Economic Zone (Mihan-SEZ). It has been suggested to take up a vigilance inquiry into the matters cited in the communication. The letter is on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, which is represented by the Office of Development Commissioner in the SEZs. Development Commissioner is a post designated for each special economic zone and the office ensures compliance of the SEZ-related laws. State government company — MADC — is the developer of Mihan-SEZ.

It has been pointed out that close to six companies have been allowed to wind up and vacate the premises in the SEZ, without mandatory intimation to the Customs Department or getting a no dues certificate from the DC’s office. The letter mentions it to be a gross violation of the SEZ rules pointing out that the matter can be taken up before the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) or Lokayukta.

