SC nod for Paryushan prayers in Mumbai

SC permits devotees to offer Paryushan prayers in three Jain temples on a case to case basis in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court allows Jain temples at Dadar, Byculla and Chembur in Mumbai to open for worshippers for the last two days of Paryushan on August 22 and 23, while observing Centre’s SOP on opening of religious places.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that this concession cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involve large congregation.