Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Aug 21st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    SC nod for Paryushan prayers in Mumbai

    SC permits devotees to offer Paryushan prayers in three Jain temples on a case to case basis in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Court allows Jain temples at Dadar, Byculla and Chembur in Mumbai to open for worshippers for the last two days of Paryushan on August 22 and 23, while observing Centre’s SOP on opening of religious places.

    A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that this concession cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involve large congregation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    In pics : NMC cracks down on encroachment in Awasthi Nagar
    In pics : NMC cracks down on encroachment in Awasthi Nagar
    Viral Video : Khamla youth abducted, forced to strip, filmed 
    Viral Video : Khamla youth abducted, forced to strip, filmed 
    Rural Diary : Cop with good looks keeps criminals on tenterhooks in Khapa
    Rural Diary : Cop with good looks keeps criminals on tenterhooks in Khapa
    Covid -19 : राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ने जो अरबो रुपयों का जो खर्च किया है उसकी जाँच हो
    Covid -19 : राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ने जो अरबो रुपयों का जो खर्च किया है उसकी जाँच हो
    Ganesh festival : Nagpur cops on front foot, asks citizens to follow norms
    Ganesh festival : Nagpur cops on front foot, asks citizens to follow norms
    Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grind halt
    Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grind halt
    Video: NAFS फायर कॉलेज का डायरेक्टर सैलरी मांगने पर महिला कर्मियों को देता गंदी गालियां
    Video: NAFS फायर कॉलेज का डायरेक्टर सैलरी मांगने पर महिला कर्मियों को देता गंदी गालियां
    झाडे मनपा कर्मचारी बैंक के अध्यक्ष नियुक्त
    झाडे मनपा कर्मचारी बैंक के अध्यक्ष नियुक्त
    नमस्कार करून चक्रधारी झाले लालपरीवर स्वार
    नमस्कार करून चक्रधारी झाले लालपरीवर स्वार
    Excess Covid charges: Nandanvan cops register case against SevenStar Hospital
    Excess Covid charges: Nandanvan cops register case against SevenStar Hospital
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145