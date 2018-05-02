Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 19th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    SC interlocutors ask media to leave Shaheen Bagh

    Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, the mediators appointed by the Supreme Court speak to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Sadhana Ramachandran tells them that the Supreme Court has said that they have the right to protest.

    “The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like right to use roads, open their shops. And the protests were hampering those rights.

    As the two mediators took to the makeshift stage, the protesters welcomed them with a huge round of applause. The advocates began speaking to them, telling them to consider moving to an alternative place so that people are not inconvenienced. Roads in the area are blocked because of the sit-in which is on its 67th day today. The mediators said they are not here to listen to the reason for the protests but to suggest that they relocate. The mediators also told the media to stop filming and allow the talks with the protesters to continue with a certain amount of privacy.

    The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

    The PIL, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

    Happening Nagpur
    Actress Bhumi Pednekar launches the largest ORRA store in Nagpur
    Actress Bhumi Pednekar launches the largest ORRA store in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    Armed gang tries to kill 3 friends over property feud in Wadi
    Armed gang tries to kill 3 friends over property feud in Wadi
    Maharashtra News
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया अवैध हथियारों की बिक्री का गढ़ बना
    गोंदिया अवैध हथियारों की बिक्री का गढ़ बना
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    Trending News
    Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
    Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Featured News
    500 passengers set to leave quarantined ship today
    500 passengers set to leave quarantined ship today
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई श्री. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज इनकी ३९०वी जयंती
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त मनपातर्फे अभिवादन
    महाराजांच्या संकल्पनेतील कल्याणकारी राज्य साकारुया : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    महाराजांच्या संकल्पनेतील कल्याणकारी राज्य साकारुया : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Mahindra & Provincial Automobiles Presents “Mega Service Camp Week 2020”
    Mahindra & Provincial Automobiles Presents “Mega Service Camp Week 2020”
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil
    GM, Directors of Coop Society cheat man of Rs 54.50 lakh in bogus loan deal
    GM, Directors of Coop Society cheat man of Rs 54.50 lakh in bogus loan deal
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    राज्य समेत शहर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती
    Impostor appears in Board 12th exam on student’s behalf at Nutan Bharat School
    Impostor appears in Board 12th exam on student’s behalf at Nutan Bharat School
    डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को बदबू न आए इसलिए यमुना में मिला रहे गंगा का पानी
    डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को बदबू न आए इसलिए यमुना में मिला रहे गंगा का पानी
    रविभवन में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं,सुरक्षा रक्षकों का हो रहा शोषण
    रविभवन में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं,सुरक्षा रक्षकों का हो रहा शोषण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145