    Published On : Wed, Feb 19th, 2020

    WCL bags NCST Leadership Award – 2020

    Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has been conferred with the prestigious National Award. The WCL was given National Scheduled Tribes Commission (NCST) Leadership Award -2020 in the Central Public Sector Undertaking category.

    Shri Arjun Munda, Hon’ble Union Minister for Tribal Affairs gave away the NCST Leadership Award – 2020 to WCL in a function of the16th Foundation Day of the National Scheduled Tribes Commission held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi Today. CMD, WCL Sri Rajiv R. Mishra received this prestigious award.

    Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Hon’ble central Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Dr. Nand Kumar Saay, Hon’ble Chairman, NCST, and Smt. Mayatai Iwnate, Hon’ble member and others dignitaries were Present prominently on the occasion

    WCL got this award in recognition of significant contribution and exemplary services towards Scheduled Tribes in the country.

    CMD, WCL Sri Rajiv R. Mishra gave the credit of this achievement to entire Team WCL.

