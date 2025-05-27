SC dismisses PIL seeking protection of Veer Savarkar’s name from misuse

Advertisement



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which sought to establish certain facts about him and prevent the alleged misuse of his name.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih stated that there was no violation of any fundamental right of the petitioner, and hence, there was no basis for judicial intervention.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to a Bar & Bench report, the PIL was filed by Dr. Pankaj Phadnis, who appeared in person before the court. He urged the court to direct the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to include Savarkar’s name in the Schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, a legislation meant to prevent the improper commercial or professional use of certain names and symbols.

“I am 65 years old and have been researching Savarkar for the past 30 years. I request the court to direct the Lok Sabha Speaker to include Savarkar’s name in the Schedule of the Act. It is my fundamental duty, and the Leader of the Opposition cannot obstruct it,” Phadnis told the court.

In response, the bench remarked, “Which of your fundamental rights is being violated here? We cannot entertain such petitions. We find no ground to intervene. The relief sought cannot be granted. The petition is dismissed.”

The hearing comes amid a recent controversy involving Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who made remarks against Savarkar, calling him a “British collaborator” and accusing him of receiving a “pension” from the British government.

In an earlier hearing, a separate Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan took strong exception to Gandhi’s comments, calling them “irresponsible.” The bench warned that if such statements were repeated, the court would take suo motu cognizance and initiate action. However, the court has currently stayed the summons issued by the magistrate in that matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement