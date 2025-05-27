Rs 800 crore GST scam: Accused Anshul Mishra secures interim bail from Nagpur court

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major development in the Rs 800 crore GST fraud case, Anshul Mishra — accused No. 8 in the case — was granted ad-interim anticipatory bail by M.B. Oza, Ad-hoc District and Assistant Sessions Judge, on Monday.

The sprawling scam, being probed by Lakadganj police, involves the creation of 86 shell companies used to generate bogus invoices, supply orders, transport bills, receipts, and challans — all aimed at massive tax evasion and suspected money laundering.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Mishra’s legal team, Advocates Shyam Dewani and Hitesh Khandwani, contended that he had no direct role in the fraud. They emphasized Mishra’s record as a substantial taxpayer and argued that he was being wrongly implicated. According to the defence, the FIR primarily targets Bunty Sahu and his brother Jayesh, who are believed to be the main orchestrators of the racket. The defence also pointed out Mishra’s cooperation during a recent police search of his residence.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted Mishra interim protection and directed the investigating authorities to submit their response by June 2.

What began as a Rs 155 crore GST fraud has now ballooned to over Rs 800 crore, with investigators uncovering links to online betting and money laundering. Five individuals, including Bunty and Jayesh Sahu, are already behind bars, while others — including Mishra — are still under investigation.

According to local media, Mishra is said to have operated a firm named Balaji Enterprises, through which a significant portion of the bogus transactions were allegedly routed. His financial dealings with Bunty Sahu have drawn police scrutiny.

Just last Saturday, Nagpur Crime Branch raided Mishra’s office, seizing a trove of documents, including fake bills and company seals. Investigators claim Mishra fled to Europe after learning about the crackdown on Sahu’s network. Authorities are now tracking his international movements and are exploring coordination with foreign agencies to facilitate his return if necessary.

The investigation is being spearheaded by Senior Inspector Kamlakar Gaddime under the supervision of DCP Rahul Maknikar. More arrests and disclosures are expected as the probe deepens into what appears to be one of the city’s largest financial frauds.

Advertisement

Advertisement