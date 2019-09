The transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani from Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court has created a flutter with many questioning the apex court’s move.

Tahilramani hails from Latur in Marathwada region.

Chief Justice Tahilramani last week tendered her resignation to the Chief Justice of India after the collegium refused to reconsider its decision.

Her resignation is yet to be accepted or rejected.