SBL blast: Death toll rises to 22 as two more workers succumb to burns

Nagpur: Grief continues to deepen in Raulgaon after the devastating explosion at SBL Energy Ltd claimed two more lives over the weekend, pushing the death toll to 22 in one of the worst industrial tragedies in the district.

The powerful blast that ripped through the factory in Kalmeshwar near Nagpur on March 1 had initially killed 17 workers on the spot. Several others were left battling for life with severe burn injuries, many of them women who were the sole earners of their families.

On Saturday night, Amrapali Kalsarpe (36) succumbed to her injuries around 11 pm while undergoing treatment. She had suffered 55% burns in the explosion and had undergone multiple surgeries. Doctors said she remained on ventilator support since the day of the incident but could not recover.

Amrapali’s death has left her family shattered. A resident of Raulgaon, she is survived by her 10-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter. Her husband had died several years ago, forcing her to take up work at the factory through her brother-in-law to support her children.

Just hours later, tragedy struck again when Roshani Umathe (32) died on Sunday. She had sustained 75% burn injuries along with a fracture in her left forearm in the blast. Despite days of treatment, doctors were unable to save her.

Earlier last week, another injured worker, Durga Keshav Sevatkar (42), who had suffered nearly 60% burns, also died while undergoing treatment. With these deaths, four workers have succumbed to their injuries within a week after the explosion.

Another victim had been declared brought dead when shifted to hospital the day after the blast. Before the latest casualties, Ranjana Uttam Ghagre (34) had also lost her life last Monday after battling severe injuries for nearly 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 14 injured women workers continue to fight for their lives at Orange City Hospital and Research Institute in Nagpur. Doctors treating them said the victims suffered burn injuries ranging from 30% to 70% and remain under constant medical supervision as efforts continue to stabilise their condition.

The tragedy has left the entire region in mourning, with grieving families waiting anxiously outside hospital wards while hoping their loved ones survive the horrific blast that has already taken so many lives.

