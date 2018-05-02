SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters

•Tap-and-Go payments at Nagpur Metro stations

•Secured and convenient method of payment

•Simplified process to procure and use the card

Nagpur: State Bank of India (SBI) – country’s largest commercial bank – and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (Maha Metro) has launched contactless co-branded prepaid card, ‘MAHA Card’ for travellers to facilitate Tap-and-Go payments at Nagpur Metro stations. The card comes with dual interface (EMV chip) with stored value functionality for a secure, convenient and seamless payment process.

Metro commuters can avail MAHA Card by applying at the counter in metro stations. Commuters will be required to fill-in basic information in the application form followed by authenticating one-time PIN received on their mobile number. Once the application process is over, commuter have to pay a minimal amount of Rs. 150/- as one-time card issuance fee and lastly, top-up the card with minimum of Rs. 100/- and in multiples of Rs. 100/- with maximum of Rs. 2,000/- for seamless travelling in the metro.

MAHA Card comes with a unique feature of stored value balance which can execute off-line transactions across Nagpur Metro stations. Commuters have to tap their MAHA Card at the entry gate to the platform and after completing the journey the card needs to be tapped again at the exit gate of the destination station. The fare amount of the journey will be automatically debited after the exit tap from the stored value balance on the card. The commuters can check MAHA card balance on the Ticket Readers (TRs) installed at metro stations.

Payment features and benefits of the card:

•Cashless travel in Nagpur Metro

•Purchase of tickets and store passes for Metro travel needs

•Chip-protection to ensure better security for card

•Easy to use Tap-and-Go functionality

SBI has implemented Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system as a consortium leader along with its AFC (SC Soft) and System Integrator (Aurionpro) partners for Nagpur Metro Project.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees; is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. As on June 30, 2019, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 28 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 45.1% and advances of over Rs. 19 lakh crore. SBI commands around 35% and 36% of market share in home loans and auto loans respectively. The Bank has the largest network of 22,088 branches in India and an ATM / CDM network of over 58,495. The number of customers using internet banking facility are more than 66 million and mobile banking services stand at 14.8 million.

Downloads for YONO – an integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI – are over 23 million, with more than 1.6 million logins per day. On social media platforms, SBI has the highest number of followers on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest. The Bank tops the list of followers on Facebook and YouTube across all banks worldwide.