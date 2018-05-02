“Save Trees Save Environment” – Mission by Wonderland High School

Children of Wonderland High School carried out an awareness campaign on “Save Trees Save the Environment” in front of Sudama Theatre, Dharampeth on 9 th Feb 2020. The campaign included a heart touching performance by students of Wonderland High School on “Save Trees”.

A poem on feelings of a tree written by a teacher of Wonderland High School was also presented. Lot of fun activities like dance arena, best out of waste and various games were conducted for the visitors. Audience participated in discussion and presented their opinion on saving trees. Wonderland High School is committed to make students active citizens and to take up their responsibility towards the country and environment.

Wellness club at wonderland High School aims at making children responsible, inculcating good habits, and creating individuals with an attitude to create wellbeing of the society, under which the above activity was conducted. Wonderland High School received a very good response from the audience. The mission taken up by Wonderland High School was well appreciated by one and all.