Atishi Marlena leads

Heartening to note that AAP stalwart Atishi Marlena is now leading from her constituency of Kalkaji, which is adjacent to Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the BJP’s vitriolic poll campaign. She is leading by 111 votes after the fifth round of counting of votes.

Atishi, who single-handedly steered the party’s primary education drive to international success, stated that the people had already made up their minds about voting for AAP. “Delhi just speaks one name — Arvind Kejriwal,” she had said in an interview just ahead of the polls.