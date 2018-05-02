Drama in police custody: Youth tries to commit suicide in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: In a dramatic development, a youth arrested for possessing illegal arms tried to commit suicide in Kapil Nagar Police Station here in the wee hours of Tuesday, February 11.

According to information, a team of Kapil Nagar Police, led by NPC Asif Sheikh, was on patrolling duty around 2 am of Tuesday. The police team spotted two youths namely Juber Abdul Karim Qureshi (22), resident of Plot No. 138, Vandevi Nagar Slums, and Rohan Shankar Bihare (19), resident of Lashkaribagh, Karadkarpeth, loitering in the area at the odd hours. Cops detained them for questioning. Upon frisking, cops found the two accused in possession of illegal arms. They were brought to Kapil Nagar Police Station for further action.

During the paper work, one of the accused Juber rammed his right hand on the glass of sliding window at reception chamber and got seriously injured with profuse bleeding. The accused Juber intended to commit suicide in the police station in order to escape police action.

Kapil Nagar PSI Jadhav, based on a complaint lodged by NPC Asif Sheikh, booked the accused Juber Abdul Karim Qureshi under Sections 309, 427 of the IPC read with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement Act. Further probe is underway.