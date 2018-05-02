MSEDCL cuts power supply of 10,800 bill defaulters in Nagpur, Wardha

Nagpur: Cracking down of power bill defaulters, the MSEDCL has snapped connections of 10,800 consumers in Nagpur and Wardha districts due to nonpayment of electricity bills worth Rs 331 crore.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has resumed campaign from June to recover the outstanding amount of electricity bills from consumers in Nagpur city and various parts of Wardha district. A large number of power consumers are responding to MSEDCL’s call and co-operating by paying the arrears. Despite repeated appeals by many customers, MSEDCL took the drastic action and cut off power supply to about 11,000 customers.

Nagpur’s Mahal Division carried out extensive implementation in Borkar Nagar, Bara Signal, Rambagh area where power supply to 30 consumers whose outstanding was on higher side was cut off. These outstanding electricity consumers had not paid the amount of Rs 34,6200 for the last several days. Two electricity consumers in the same area immediately paid Rs 1.27 lakh and Binaki sub-division carried out a campaign to recover electricity bills and catch electricity theft. The operation was carried out in Thakkargram, Naik Lake, Bengali Panja areas with police security. A total of 11 customers were having arrears of Rs 8.58 lakh. Of them, three customers made an immediate payment of Rs 65,000. Power connections were disconnected at places where consumers had tapped from overhead wire directly.

Suhas Rangari, Regional Director, MSEDCL, Nagpur Region; Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer; Amit Paranjape, Superintendent Engineer; supervised the drive. Sameer Tekade, Executive Engineer; Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Executive Engineer; Prashant Bhajipale, Assistant Engineer; Prashant Ingle, Alpesh Chavan, Tushar Mendhe carried out the operations.