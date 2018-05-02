Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 6th, 2020
    Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur

    Nagpur: City-based Save Speechless Organization (SSO), a voice for stray animals, takes care of the speechless species and nurtures them in shelter home. The SSO organises camps for adoption strays dogs and other animals in city. The Director of Save Speechless Organization is Namrata Mire and several students have joined the organisation with a mission.

    The Save Speechless Organization, situated near Sandipani School, Hazari Pahad, has a shelter home on Dabha Road. At this shelter home, adoption of stray puppies is facilitated. In one such programme held on Sunday, January 5, 11 puppies out of 25 were adopted by animal lovers.

    Speaking about adoption process, Namrata Mire, said “Peole who adopt dogs have to fill a form and submit their identification documents. We also provide them pamphlets that give basic information about how to take care of dogs. But our job does not end after handing over dongs as we visit them every month for a year and verify whether they are being looked after well or not. People, instead of buying high-end puppies, should adopt stray puppies and provide them a home to lead a normal life.

    Happening Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    Nagpur Crime News
    Nagpur sees 10% decline in crimes in 2019
    Nagpur sees 10% decline in crimes in 2019
    HC quashes FIR under Sec 498A of IPC against relatives of husband
    HC quashes FIR under Sec 498A of IPC against relatives of husband
    Maharashtra News
    धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये ७ जानेवारी रोजी 2४ तासांचे शटडाऊन
    धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये ७ जानेवारी रोजी 2४ तासांचे शटडाऊन
    दुरंतो एक्स्प्रेसने विद्यार्थाचे पलायन ?
    दुरंतो एक्स्प्रेसने विद्यार्थाचे पलायन ?
    Hindi News
    ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाइजेशन ‘ की पहल से मिला बेजुबानों को घर
    ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाइजेशन ‘ की पहल से मिला बेजुबानों को घर
    नागपुर पुलिस रिपोर्ट: 2018 की तुलना में 2019 में विभिन्न अपराधों में दिखी कमी
    नागपुर पुलिस रिपोर्ट: 2018 की तुलना में 2019 में विभिन्न अपराधों में दिखी कमी
    Trending News
    Coal Scam : Finally CBI files FIR against Nagpur’s Nippon Denro Ispat
    Coal Scam : Finally CBI files FIR against Nagpur’s Nippon Denro Ispat
    Maharashtra CM extends his greetings for Journalists’ Day
    Maharashtra CM extends his greetings for Journalists’ Day
    Featured News
    Maharashtra: Massive fire in Mumbai building; eight injured
    Maharashtra: Massive fire in Mumbai building; eight injured
    Nagpur police urge citizens to write date in proper format to avoid misuse
    Nagpur police urge citizens to write date in proper format to avoid misuse
    Trending In Nagpur
    धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये ७ जानेवारी रोजी 2४ तासांचे शटडाऊन
    धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये ७ जानेवारी रोजी 2४ तासांचे शटडाऊन
    75-year old woman’s organs save lives of two persons in Nagpur
    75-year old woman’s organs save lives of two persons in Nagpur
    Nagpur sees 10% decline in crimes in 2019
    Nagpur sees 10% decline in crimes in 2019
    ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाइजेशन ‘ की पहल से मिला बेजुबानों को घर
    ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाइजेशन ‘ की पहल से मिला बेजुबानों को घर
    नागपुर पुलिस रिपोर्ट: 2018 की तुलना में 2019 में विभिन्न अपराधों में दिखी कमी
    नागपुर पुलिस रिपोर्ट: 2018 की तुलना में 2019 में विभिन्न अपराधों में दिखी कमी
    HC quashes FIR under Sec 498A of IPC against relatives of husband
    HC quashes FIR under Sec 498A of IPC against relatives of husband
    Mob goes on rampage as truck crushes two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover
    Mob goes on rampage as truck crushes two youths to death on Chikhali Flyover
    Condition of huge cash security deposit for bail is not proper: High Court
    Condition of huge cash security deposit for bail is not proper: High Court
    Young girl ends life in Ajni
    Young girl ends life in Ajni
    बुजुर्ग महिला के अंगदान से मिला दो लोगों को जीवनदान
    बुजुर्ग महिला के अंगदान से मिला दो लोगों को जीवनदान
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145