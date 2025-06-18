Saumya Sharma Appointed Amravati Municipal Commissioner, Replaces Sachin Kalantre

Advertisement



Nagpur/Amravati: Saumya Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL), has been appointed as the Amravati Municipal Commissioner. She has replaced Sachin Kalantre who has been transferred as Deputy Director of Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune.

Sachin Kalantre had taken the charge of Amravati Municipal Commissioner and Adminstrator for the last two years. He has effectively implemented many of the projects despite financial constraints. Saumya Sharma was appointed as the CEO of NSSCDCL in August 2024, succeeding Prithviraj B.P., who had vacated the position three months prior.

Prior to this role, Sharma served as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. Regarding the Amravati Municipal Commissioner position, there has been controversy over the appointment of non-IAS officers to this role. In June 2024, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court observed that such appointments were not in accordance with legal provisions, as the Municipal Commissioner is mandated to be an IAS officer.

The court directed the State Chief Secretary to submit an affidavit explaining these appointments. Sachin Kalantre was appointed as the Municipal Commissioner of Amravati on June 30, 2024, following the promotion of the previous commissioner Devidas Pawar, to the post of Additional Commissioner in the Amravati Division. Kalantre’s appointment was notable as he is the first IAS officer to hold the position after N Naveen Sona.

