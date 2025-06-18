Maha Govt makes Hindi ‘mandatory’ as third language from Classes 1 to 5

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has made Hindi a mandatory third language for students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, prompting criticism from Marathi advocates who view it as a backdoor imposition after prior withdrawal.

Earlier this year, the State Government faced widespread backlash for its proposal to introduce Hindi from class 1.

The Maharashtra School Education Department on Tuesday issued the order as part of the implementation of the ‘State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024’, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the order, all students in classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools will now mandatorily study Hindi as the third language “generally”.

“Those who wish to learn any other language as an option to Hindi, should meet the expectation of 20 students from each standard in a school. In such a situation, a teacher for that particular language will be made available or the language will be taught online,” the order stated.

Critics claim the government’s latest move contradicts earlier statements of School Education Minister Dada Bhuse that Hindi would not be mandatory for the primary classes.

Though the government order provides a conditional option for students to opt for another Indian language instead of Hindi, it stipulates that a minimum of 20 students per school must opt for the alternative. If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed or the language will be taught online, the order added.

The directive also mandates that in schools following other mediums of instruction, the three-language formula must include the medium language, Marathi and English.

“This is nothing but the backdoor imposition of Hindi,” claimed an office-bearer of the Mumbai-based Marathi Bhasha Abhyas Kendra, working to preserve the Marathi language, a news agency reported.

“The government has betrayed the Marathi people. If we remain silent now, it will pave the way for dismantling the federal structure and the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement,” he charged in a social media post, urging people to protest.

No matter what the medium — Marathi, English, or any other — Marathi will stay a compulsory language in all schools across Maharashtra.

For schools with non-Marathi and non-English mediums, the three languages taught from Classes 1 to 5 will be: The school’s medium of instruction, Marathi, and English.

From Class 6 to 10, language instruction will follow the structure laid out in the 2024 curriculum framework.

