Installation of “ELECTRA 2.0” Student Forum held at GWCET, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Department of Electrical Engineering had organized installation ceremony of students forum named as “ELECTRA 2.0” at Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology (GWCET), Nagpur on November 2, 2023.

For the inaugural function, Dr Salim Chavan, Principal, Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology was the chief guest. The function was first inaugurated and then elected members of the Forum body were felicitated at the hands of chief guest.

The elected body of forum was: Dhiraj Kumar Samrit as forum President, Anjali Tiwari Vice-President, Hitesh Maidurkar Treasurer, Saurabh Gadhve Secretary, Pooja Chaukhande Joint Secretary and Chetan Inwate as Member Head.

R & D Coordinator of GWCET, Dr Rakesh Shriwastava, Head of Electrical Engineering Department Prof Avishkar Wanjari, Forum In-charge Prof Rajesh Srivastava, Polytechnic Coordinator Prof Raj Kuhite, DBATU Coordinator of GWCET Prof Nitin Kumbhare, all Departmental HoDs, faculty members and students of Electrical Engineering Department were present on the occasion.

Dr Suhasini G Wanjari, President, Amar Sewa Mandal motivated the staff and students to organize such activities. Adv Abhijit G Wanjari, Secretary, Amar Sewa Mandal and Dr Smeeta Wanjari, Treasurer, Amar Sewa Mandal applauded the efforts taken by the students and staff for successful conduction of the event.

Saurabh Gadhve and Krishna Telang conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks.

