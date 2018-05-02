‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed

Nagpur: Special Squad of DCP (Zone II) Vanita Sahu raided a ‘Satta’ den near Khare Chambers, Gokulpeth in Ambazari area and nabbed eight persons involved in gambling. Cops seized cash, cellphone and other material collectively worth Rs 1,03,780 from their possession.

Police arrested Apil Hemraj Shahu (34), Karan Hatibet (25), Subhash Wankhede (55), Ashish Surpan (20), Prashant Raut (53), Karan Katosi (26), Laxman Narnawre (33) and Brijesh Patel (20) on charges under relevant sections of Gambling Act.