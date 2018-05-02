Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed

Nagpur: Special Squad of DCP (Zone II) Vanita Sahu raided a ‘Satta’ den near Khare Chambers, Gokulpeth in Ambazari area and nabbed eight persons involved in gambling. Cops seized cash, cellphone and other material collectively worth Rs 1,03,780 from their possession.

Police arrested Apil Hemraj Shahu (34), Karan Hatibet (25), Subhash Wankhede (55), Ashish Surpan (20), Prashant Raut (53), Karan Katosi (26), Laxman Narnawre (33) and Brijesh Patel (20) on charges under relevant sections of Gambling Act.

Happening Nagpur
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Nagpur Crime News
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Maharashtra News
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते 2 महिला कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार
ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते 2 महिला कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार
SCZCC-भारत विकास परिषद की प्रतियोगिता में गुंजा राष्ट्रभक्ती का स्वर
SCZCC-भारत विकास परिषद की प्रतियोगिता में गुंजा राष्ट्रभक्ती का स्वर
Trending News
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
Featured News
Indian Railways Ties With ISRO to Come up With Real-time Monitering System in 700 Trains
Indian Railways Ties With ISRO to Come up With Real-time Monitering System in 700 Trains
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Trending In Nagpur
Man dies of poisoning in Imambada
Man dies of poisoning in Imambada
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
शेतकरी आत्महत्या प्रकरणांत तात्काळ मदत करा – अश्विन मुदगल
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवात सुरक्षा व स्वच्छतेला प्राधान्य : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
मिहान प्रकल्पग्रस्तांकडून पालकमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर जोरदार स्वागत
मिहान प्रकल्पग्रस्तांकडून पालकमंत्र्यांचे विमानतळावर जोरदार स्वागत
मौदा तालुक्यात 19 हजार शेतकर्‍यांना मिळणार किसान सन्मान योजनेचा लाभ : पालकमंत्री
मौदा तालुक्यात 19 हजार शेतकर्‍यांना मिळणार किसान सन्मान योजनेचा लाभ : पालकमंत्री
राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिनानिमित्त मनपातर्फे मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिनानिमित्त मनपातर्फे मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
मैदानांच्या नूतनीकरण कामाचे महापौरांच्या हस्ते भूमिपूजन
मैदानांच्या नूतनीकरण कामाचे महापौरांच्या हस्ते भूमिपूजन
रेशीमबाग मैदानात मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
रेशीमबाग मैदानात मेजर ध्यानचंद यांना अभिवादन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145