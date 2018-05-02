Man dies of poisoning in Imambada

Nagpur: A 40-year old man from Imambada area died of poisoning on Wednesday. Ramesh Vishwanath Raut, a resident of Rambag Colony, near Hanuman Mandir, consumed some poisonous drug in his house around 2.30 pm.

As his condition started deteriorating, his family members rushed him to Government Medical College & Hospital where he breathed his last after an hour. Imambada Police registered a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure. WPSI P U Bhoyar is investigating the case.

DR BABASAHEB Ambedkar National Association of Engineers is organising quiz contest, based on seven books available with the office of the Association. The State-level quiz will be held on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar and will be a tribute to him in the true sense