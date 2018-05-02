Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Aug 30th, 2019
National News

Baggage Rules Changed For Metro, Now Carry Bags up to 25 kg

New Delhi: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry have brought some change in the rules of Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) which will allow passengers to carry heavier bag.

The metro trains passengers across the country can now carry heavier luggage up to 25 kg from earlier 15 kg.

The rules notified by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on August 27, directed that passengers won’t be able to carry baggage in form of bundles on metro trains and they have to carry only one bag up to 25 kg.

The government has amended the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Rules, 2014, to change the rules.

“No person shall, while travelling in metro railway, carry with him any goods other than one baggage containing personal belongings not exceeding 80 centimetres x 50 centimetres x 30 centimetres in size and 25 kilograms in gross weight, except with prior approval of the metro railway administration,” the notification stated.

The ministry has also allowed one bag weighing up to 32 kilograms for dedicated metro trains for airports. Baggage in the form of bundles will not be allowed on airport metro trains as well.

“In case of a dedicated metro line for airport connection, no person shall, while travelling in metro railway, carry with him any goods other than two baggages containing personal belongings not exceeding 90 centimetres x 75 centimetres x 45 centimetres in size and 32 kilograms in gross weight, except with prior approval of the metro railway administration…” it added.

