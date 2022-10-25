Pre-Diwali cleaning increases Nagpur’s waste output by 120 MT per day: NMC data

Nagpur: According to data provided by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), garbage collection in the city increased on an average by 120 metric tonnes (MT) in the days before Diwali as compared to earlier this month. The city is generating almost 1,379 MT of garbage every day now as compared to 1,260 MT per day in the first week, the data said.

Data obtained from NMC’s Solid Waste Management Department revealed that due to pre-Diwali cleaning the waste generation of the city has increased significantly. It was noticed after the second week of this month. NMC collected on an average 1,379 MT of garbage per day over the five days before Diwali. In September, the average garbage collection was 1,260 MT per day.

The NMC said that last year there were certain Covid restrictions and people were not in a festive mood. But this year the situation was completely different. The civic body further added that people seem to be celebrating Diwali this year as usual with improvement in the Covid scenario without any restrictions.

A close look at per day door-to-door garbage collection revealed a significant increase in garbage generation in Satranjipura Zone. Here, the per day garbage collection has increased by approximately 18 to 20 MT per day. NMC attributed this to commercial areas like Itwari, Dahi Bazaar etc falling in this zone. Even Lakadganj zone, which too houses many commercial establishments and small scale factories, is contributing an increase of almost 16 MT waste per day.

Most of the traders from this part of the city have already started pre-Diwali cleaning. This has increased the generation of garbage. However, there was almost negligible difference of daily garbage collection under Dharampeth Zone, which indicates that people residing in west Nagpur keep cleaning their houses and establishments all around the year.

The Solid Waste Management Department too has intensified its cleanliness drive across the 10 zones of the municipal corporation ahead of the Diwali festival. The per day garbage generation may further go up with waste generated from bursting of firecrackers on October 24 evening, which will continue for a couple of more days, the NMC added.

