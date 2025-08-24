Satnavari Smart Village to be Inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 24th August 2025

Nagpur, : The village of Satnavari is set to make history as Maharashtra’s first Smart Village powered by Satellite-enabled 4G LTE Network-in-a-Box (NIB), which will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 24th August 2025.

This landmark initiative has been made possible through the joint efforts of Voice Consortium partners like OptimusLogic Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Space Pulse Technsolutions Pvt. Ltd. Bengaluru based startup company who have successfully deployed a state-of-the-art 4G LTE NIB solution integrated with satellite communication, bringing high-speed connectivity and smart applications directly to rural communities.

Empowering Farmers with Smart Agriculture

Farmers in Satnavari will now have access to IoT-enabled agriculture solutions. Soil moisture sensors, humidity monitors, automated water valve controls, and smart pump systems have been integrated with the NIB network, allowing farmers to monitor and control their farms remotely via mobile phones. This step is expected to significantly enhance water management, reduce wastage, and increase crop productivity.

Education for the Next Generation

For the village school students, NCERT programs and digital learning modules will be delivered seamlessly through satellite connectivity. This will provide children with access to quality educational resources, interactive lessons, and digital skill-building opportunities, bridging the rural-urban education divide.

Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

Under the Telemedicine Program, villagers will be able to consult doctors from specialized hospitals in real time. Using the NIB network, live health parameters such as ECG, Blood Pressure, SpO₂, sugar levels, and heart rate can be monitored and shared with doctors instantly. This ensures accurate diagnosis and timely treatment, marking a significant leap in rural healthcare accessibility.

A Model for Future Smart Villages

The Satnavari Smart Village project demonstrates how digital connectivity, IoT, and satellite communication can transform rural lives by integrating agriculture, education, and healthcare into a unified smart ecosystem. It sets a benchmark for future smart villages across Maharashtra and India.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson from Space Pulse Technsolutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our mission is to ensure that technology empowers even the remotest communities. With Satnavari Smart Village, we are showing how connectivity can uplift farmers, students, and healthcare services alike.”

The inauguration on 24th August 2025 will mark the beginning of a new era of digitally empowered villages in Maharashtra, showcasing the government’s commitment to rural development and innovation.