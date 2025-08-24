Nagpur today witnessed a mix of crime busts, civic updates, festive celebrations, and tragic incidents. From the grand Marbat and Dahi Handi festivities to police action on ganja smuggling and scams, the city remains active with both challenges and celebrations.
Crime & Law
- Ganja Smuggling Busted – 21.4 kg worth ₹2.75 lakh seized in Kamptee, 2 arrested.
- Sex Racket Raid – Spa raided under Operation Shakti, 2 rescued.
- Investment Scam – Retired officer duped of ₹72 lakh, 2 arrested.
- Festival Burglary – Homes targeted during Marbat, Rolex watch recovered.
- Pet Abandonment Case – Woman booked in Mohan Nagar.
️ Civic & Infrastructure
- NMC Mega Recruitment – 174 posts to be filled.
- 4 Theme Gardens Planned – For greener Nagpur.
- Stray Dog Control – HC issues notices to NMC officers.
- Waqf Property Drive – Large-scale clean-up underway.
- Poor Roads – Besa-Pipla, Mokshadham residents complain.
- HC on Bus Entry Ban – Orders release of private buses.
Culture & Events
- Marbat Festival – 145th year celebrated with grandeur.
- Dahi Handi – Huge crowds at Dharampeth’s Laxmi Bhawan Square.
- DJ Ankytrixx Birthday Bash – Happening today at Raasta, Nagpur.
⚠️ Notable Incidents
- University VC & Wife Killed – Tragic road accident in UP.
- Leopard Attack – Youth killed in Kondhali farmhouse.
- Drunk Driving – Electric car crashes near airport.
