Satnavari Becomes Maharashtra’s First Smart Intelligent Village

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today inaugurated the country’s first Smart Intelligent Village pilot project in Satnavari village, near Nagpur. The initiative aims to transform Satnavari into a self-reliant, digitally empowered model village, setting an example for rural development across India.

The project is a joint effort between the Maharashtra Government and the Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises. At the launch event, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, local MLAs, and company officials were also present.

Key Features of the Smart Village Project

Smart Agriculture: Use of drones for crop monitoring and smart irrigation systems for efficient water use.

Use of drones for crop monitoring and smart irrigation systems for efficient water use. Digital Governance: Online systems for transparent and efficient administration.

Online systems for transparent and efficient administration. Modern Education: Schools upgraded with fully digital classrooms.

Schools upgraded with fully digital classrooms. Financial Services: Introduction of mobile banking and digital payment solutions.

Speaking at the event, CM Fadnavis called the project a “major step toward realizing the vision of Digital India”. He emphasized that rural development must go hand in hand with urban growth, adding that the Satnavari model will demonstrate how technology can improve the quality of life in villages.

He also appealed to form a district-level committee for proper maintenance of the facilities and announced plans to expand the Smart Village model to all villages across Maharashtra in the coming years.