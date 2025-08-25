Nagpur–Jabalpur Road Accident: Woman Dies, Nephew Critical

Nagpur: A tragic road accident occurred this morning around 9 AM on the Nagpur–Jabalpur Road near the Hockey Building in Kamptee, leaving a 20-year-old woman dead and her 19-year-old nephew critically injured.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Jagruti Hukumchand Thakre, a resident of Katni, Madhya Pradesh. She was traveling with her nephew, Sagar Durgaprasad Thomre, on a motorcycle when the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses said that while they were passing near the Hockey Building, a truck was approaching from the opposite direction. During an attempt to overtake, Jagruti’s dupatta got entangled in the truck, pulling her under its wheels. She sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures in her legs.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Both victims were rushed to a private hospital. Despite efforts, Jagruti succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while Sagar remains under critical care.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.