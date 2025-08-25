26 Lakh Found Misusing Ladli Behna Yojana in Maharashtra, Benefits Stopped

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has taken a strict stand against those misusing the Ladli Behna Yojana, a welfare scheme meant for women in need. On Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that nearly 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries across the state, including Nagpur, have been identified for availing the scheme through fraudulent means.

The Chief Minister said the benefits of such individuals will be stopped with immediate effect.

“This scheme is meant only for truly eligible women. Those who obtained benefits by providing false information or through illegal methods have been identified, and their assistance will now be discontinued,” Fadnavis declared.

The state government had launched a verification drive to scrutinize documents and beneficiary data. This process revealed a large number of ineligible claimants, prompting decisive action.

Officials stated that the move is aimed at ensuring transparency and directing government support only to genuine beneficiaries. The government also intends to send a strong message against the misuse of welfare schemes.