SARI/ILI Ward at OCHRI

Day care Dialysis facility for needy Covid positive along with Covid & Post Covid separate OPD

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute has been recognized as the trusted health care center of Central India. OCHRI is the only private hospital that is asked to keep Health emergency health assistance readiness officially by government during visit of any VVIPs to Nagpur.

OCHRI has always been asked by Government to help them during any calamity. Recently OCHRI was asked by Government to commission Covid unit wherein they had initiated Covid Division in one of their 3 buildings. More than 200 Covid patients have been treated at OCHRI till date. In OCHRI Covid Division; Dr. Nandu Kolwadkar leads team of Dr. Samir Choudhary, Dr. Santosh Dhole, Dr. Ravindra Sawarkar while Nursing team is led by Sr. Jessy Abraham and Sr. Rahel Patrange whereas Shri.Sawant Waghmare and Shri.Avinash Ganar lead the team of Paramedical staff. RMO team is led by Dr. Avez Hasan. Dr. Noorul Ameen is the Admission Coordinator while Dr. Deepak Dongre is the Spokesperson.

It nowadays noted that there are many patients who are Rapid Antigen negative but have SARI (Severe Respiratory Illness) / ILI (Influenza like Illness) symptoms. They get stranded since they are neither Covid negative or positive and run around for a bed. Looking into the need; a dedicated SARI / ILI ward has been started at OCHRI wherein all such needy patients are being admitted and treated. If they subsequently turn out to be RTPCR positive, they are shifted to Covid ward. If not, they are treated in SARI/ILI ward only. Likewise, a dedicated day care Dialysis unit for Covid positive patients has also been commissioned at OCHRI.

It is added that Covid positive indoor patients are also availing expert advice of Neurosurgery, Pediatrics, Skin, Eye, Chest, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedics and Cardiology at OCHRI. Furthermore, Covid OPD and Post Covid OPD is also regularly functioning at OCHRI. For 24×7 admission in OCHRI SARI Ward, one may call Dr.Noorul Ameen in 9822802777





