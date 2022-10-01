Sarbajanin Durgotsava: Bengali Cultural Society (Regd) inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja festival

Nagpur: Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja festival to be held under the auspices of Bengali Cultural Society from September 30 to October 5 and October 9, 2022 respectively at Basant Panchami Maidan, CPWD Colony, Katol Road, was inaugurated on Friday.

Nagpur Today Vijay Ramani, president, Sarbajanin Durgotsava 2022, Swapan Chakraborty, general secretary, Sarbajanin Durgotsava 2022, Bijon Kumar Dutta, President, Bengali Cultural Society, Salil Kumar Samanta, general secretary, Bengali Cultural Society were prominently present on this occasion. The organizers have urged for the benign presence of devotees to make the celebration a grand success.