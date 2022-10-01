NMC organises bike rally to mark Clean India Day

Nagpur Today

The motive of the rally is to spread message on importance of cleanliness and beautification of the city. NMC chief Radhakrishnan B has appealed to the citizens to take part in the rally in large numbers.

The rally is all set to begin from NMC office at Civil Lines and will pass through Meethaneem Dargah, Hislop College, RBI Colony square, Bhole Petrol Pump, Traffic Park, Alankar square, Kachipura, Lokmat Square, Dhantoli Garden, Mehadia square, Munjhe Square, RUB Cotton Market, Tilak statue, Gandhi Gate, Chitnis Park, Badkas Square and end at Town Hall, Mahal.

Felicitation programme for the same will be held at 10 am.

