Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Sep 26th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sara Ali Khan at NCB office to record statement

    Actor Sara Ali Khan reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to record her statement in connection with drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said.

    She reached the NCB’s zonal office in Ballard Estate around 1 pm.

    Her name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, officials said.

    Sara was Rajput’s co-star in “Kedarnath” film.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Mankapur police bust IPL betting racket, three arrested
    Mankapur police bust IPL betting racket, three arrested
    मास्क न लावणा-या २५३ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या २५३ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’मध्ये डॉ. दिनेश अग्रवाल आणि डॉ. सचिन गाथे यांचे आवाहन
    ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’मध्ये डॉ. दिनेश अग्रवाल आणि डॉ. सचिन गाथे यांचे आवाहन
    J&K terrorist attack: Last rites of CRPF martyr performed in Nagpur
    J&K terrorist attack: Last rites of CRPF martyr performed in Nagpur
    महा मेट्रो के प्रबंध निदेशक डॉ दीक्षित को `कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्ल्ड पर्सन ऑफ द इयर २०२०’ पुरस्कार
    महा मेट्रो के प्रबंध निदेशक डॉ दीक्षित को `कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्ल्ड पर्सन ऑफ द इयर २०२०’ पुरस्कार
    अत्याधुनिक आरोग्य सेवेसाठी ५०० कोटींच्या विशेष अनुदानाची मागणी
    अत्याधुनिक आरोग्य सेवेसाठी ५०० कोटींच्या विशेष अनुदानाची मागणी
    पंडीत दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
    पंडीत दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
    Glimmer : Nagpur stands below 1000 Covid-19 cases after weeks
    Glimmer : Nagpur stands below 1000 Covid-19 cases after weeks
    Covid-19 holds up Dhammachakra event at Deekshabhoomi
    Covid-19 holds up Dhammachakra event at Deekshabhoomi
    MLA Vikas Thakre’s brother Bharat succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    MLA Vikas Thakre’s brother Bharat succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145