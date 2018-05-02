How toppers prepare for ESIC UDC exam and make a difference

The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) exam is an easy one to crack when you know the right steps to take. ESIC UDC is a competitive exam that poses a challenge to the aspirants. This challenge can only be overcome by managing your time, organizing your resources, and taking the best preparation. For starters, you will need a well-planned approach to achieve your goals. Here is what you need to do to crack this exam on the first go.

Expert tips to crack ESIC UDC exam

Learn more about ESIC UDC exam

The first step is to learn more about the exam held by the authorities. You need to check out the syllabus, the previous years’ questions papers, exam pattern, and ESIC UDC previous year cutoff. When you start gathering comprehensive information about the exam, you will have to segregate and maintain them accordingly. For instance, the subject included in its syllabus are:

General Intelligence and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

General Awareness

English Comprehension

The ESIC UDC 2019 exam followed this syllabus. Any changes in the exam format and protocols will shared on the ESIC official website. Visit the website frequently when any circular is released regarding any changes or announcement. Gathering information in this way will keep you updated about the question format, application date, exam date, etc.

Start organizing study material

Never procrastinate when you have to prepare for a nationwide competitive exam. This is the thumb rule. The better you plan and organize, the higher score you will achieve. For the above-mentioned subjects, you will need a good study material to practice and understand the concepts. Learn how to approach various types of questions by solving mock test papers. Another hurdle of competitive exams is the time limit. You have to very quick and precise in solving these 200 questions from different sections to clear the cutoff set by the ESIC Authority.

Planning your day

Candidates generally prepare for multiple government job exams at a stretch. The reason is quite simple. The subjects covered in most of the exams match. Only the extent of knowledge or difficulty level varies. Hence, you will have to plan a day quite niftily. Find out how many hours you can dedicate to study. Segregate those hours accordingly to give time to different subjects. Remember you will have to practice answering mock questions too. Start with the basic ones and then proceed to the advanced level of tests. You will find a plethora of websites catering to mock tests for ESIC UDC. Register into a few to get study material and other facilities to prepare for the exam.

Practice, practice, and practice

Practice makes a man perfect. For government job exams, practice is the only way to crack the exams on the first attempt. As mentioned earlier, you will study different subjects and test your knowledge, speed, and accuracy by practicing mock test papers. For this, you will need to register in the online study portals to give mock exams on a regular basis. You can also check the score and get an estimate of your rank from the ESIC UDC result of the previous year. This is how you can check your progress.

Focus is the key

What makes a topper different from the rest of the candidates? It is his/her focus that makes a huge difference. This focus will help you perform well in the hall. Stay confident, plan ahead, gather resources, indulge in practicing more, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The rest will fall in the right places.